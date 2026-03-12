Why the elevator pitch is losing its lift

The elevator pitch was built for speed, not for how careers actually work today, Inc. Magazine writes.

The technique of the elevator pitch is so common that it’s taught in business schools across the nation. You step into an elevator and find someone powerful standing there. The doors close, and you have about 30 seconds to summarize who you are, what you do and why it matters before they open again.

In theory, it makes sense. But in practice, author Sophie Meharenna argues, it’s increasingly outdated.

The elevator pitch was designed for a world where time was scarce but identities were simpler and less nuanced. Today, people’s career histories are more layered.

Those who stand out in 2026 aren’t the ones with the most polished rundown. They’re the ones who’ve mastered the art of “iterative conversation.” Meharenna offers four main tips:

Start with contagious curiosity, not leading with credentials.

Listen for the context and tension surrounding the ask at hand.

Your story should be modular and personalized, not memorized.

Adapt the emphasis for each conversation, not the essence.

Inc. Magazine has the full story.