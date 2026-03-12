Roundup: Caesars / Sorrento Primary School / Last night’s weather

$7B offer: Billionaire Tilman Fertitta is in talks to buy Caesars Entertainment for roughly $7 billion after he topped a competing offer from billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s firm. Fertitta’s company, Fertitta Entertainment, has been discussing paying around $34 a share for the betting company. Caesars has a hotel and casino in New Orleans on Poydras Street. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

In the running: Sorrento Primary School of Ascension Public Schools has been named a finalist for the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching’s Founder’s Award, described as a “prestigious honor recognizing schools across the country that are strengthening educator excellence and advancing student success.” As a finalist, Sorrento was awarded a $10,000 prize. If it wins the Founder’s Award, it’ll receive $50,000. Read more here.

Power outages: After last night’s severe weather, much of Central is without power, according to the Central Fire Department. Estimated restoration times are currently unclear. In Baton Rouge, most residents still have power, though there are isolated outages scattered across the city, including on a business-heavy stretch of Corporate Boulevard.