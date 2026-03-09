Be a part of the region’s definitive healthcare conversation

This April, Business Report examines the trends reshaping healthcare and how Capital Region businesses can capitalize on the industry’s rapid transformation.

We will explore key opportunities for companies in our region’s evolving healthcare landscape. Sectors critical to healthcare in 2026 include:

Education & Staffing: Education and staffing are front and center as the healthcare workforce is being redesigned and transformed from career pathways to advanced clinical training. Technology: IT solutions remain a leader, with AI and cybersecurity shaping how care is delivered, data is protected, and clinicians spend their time. Construction & Real Estate: Today, healthcare is evolving, moving beyond hospitals into outpatient clinics and medical office campuses to be closer to neighborhoods and employers.

If your company serves the healthcare sector, now is the time to share what’s new. Be featured in the Business Report’s What’s New in Healthcare this April.