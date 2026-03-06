Calling local experts: Help guide today’s parents

Raising children in today’s fast-paced world comes with a unique set of challenges. From navigating mental health concerns to managing screen time and balancing academic and extracurricular demands, parents are constantly adapting to support their children’s well-being.

In our upcoming 225 Parenting Roundtable, we’re seeking respected leaders and professionals from across the Greater Baton Rouge community to share their expertise, experiences, and practical advice to help families navigate these modern-day hurdles. We welcome knowledgeable voices—from educators and counselors to healthcare providers and youth advocates—who can offer thoughtful perspectives that resonate with parents from all walks of life.

Parenting may not come with a manual, but insight from trusted local experts can provide guidance, reassurance, and real-world strategies for families.

To learn more about participating in the 225 Parenting Roundtable, click here or email andre@225batonrouge.com for more information.