Baton Rouge General Foundation: Supporting the best of care during the worst of times

While most indirect patient care employees worked remotely in the peaks of the pandemic, the Baton Rouge General (BRG) Foundation team prioritized being onsite to help in their own way.

“Overnight, we were no longer able to have events, meet with donors in person, or conduct in-person tours to help fund hospital initiatives,” said BRG Foundation President Erik Showalter, CFRE. “Since no one could come inside, we knew we had to bring what was happening to the outside world.”

Using video stories, the team did just that. They spoke to COVID ICU doctors, made regular touch-points with frontline workers, and determined daily needs.

“We couldn’t have met those needs if we hadn’t been here,” said Showalter. “Our team not only stayed, but we went in-depth to tell patients’ and coworkers’ stories.”