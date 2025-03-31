Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System: Where excellence is more than a goal … it’s an expectation

For over 114 years (1911 – 2025), Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has been a trusted name in healthcare, delivering compassionate, innovative and high-quality care to communities across Louisiana and Mississippi. As a $4 billion regional healthcare leader, FMOLHS continues to set the standard for excellence—because at FMOLHS, excellence isn’t just a goal: it’s an expectation

AT A GLANCE Top executives: E.J. Kuiper, President & CEO Phone: 225.923.2701 Address: 4200 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge LA 70809 Website: fmolhs.org

Under the leadership of President and CEO E.J. Kuiper, FMOLHS is committed to staying at the forefront of medical advancements while maintaining a deep-rooted mission of compassionate care.

“Our legacy drives everything we do,” says Kuiper. “From expanding critical services to investing in the latest technology, we are always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. Our communities deserve nothing less.”

COMPREHENSIVE STROKE CENTER DESIGNATION: A LIFESAVING ACHIEVEMENT

Here in Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake recently earned the prestigious Comprehensive Stroke Center designation, the highest level of stroke care available. This recognition highlights the health system’s ability to treat the most complex stroke cases with advanced expertise, technology and rapid response capabilities.

“When minutes matter, having a Comprehensive Stroke Center close to home can mean the difference between life and death,” says Kuiper. “This designation is a victory for every patient and family who relies on us in their most critical moments.”

LEADING THE WAY IN ROBOTIC SURGERY

The health system is also revolutionizing surgical care through robotic-assisted surgery. Dr. Daryl Marx, a pioneer in the field, has performed more than 5,000 robotic surgeries, making Our Lady of the Lake Robotic Surgery Institute a hub for innovation. Patients benefit from minimally invasive techniques that result in faster recovery, less discomfort and improved outcomes.

“Robotic-assisted surgery isn’t the future—it’s the present, and we’re leading the way,” says Kuiper. “By training the next generation of robotic surgeons, we’re ensuring that world[1]class care remains accessible right here in Louisiana.”

ADVANCING CARE FOR BLOOD CANCERS IN BATON ROUGE

Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute is transforming cancer care in the region with its new bone marrow transplant and blood cancer program. This initiative fills a critical gap in treatment options for patients who previously had to travel out of the Capital Region for care. With a multidisciplinary approach, specialists collaborate to create highly personalized treatment plans, improving patient outcomes.

“Cancer care isn’t just about treating a disease—it’s about treating a person,” says Kuiper. “We’re bringing life-saving treatments closer to home, making a profound impact on our patients and their families.”

COMMITMENT TO COMPASSIONATE, HIGH-QUALITY CARE

While FMOLHS continues to grow, its mission remains the same: to provide exceptional, compassionate care that puts patients and families first. Innovation, excellence and a commitment to community health drive every decision, ensuring that the people of Louisiana and Mississippi receive the highest standard of care— now and for generations to come.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS OF 2024 – FMOLHS continues to make significant strides in Baton Rouge through healthcare excellence:

• Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute designated as a Center of Excellence in Lung Cancer Care

• Leapfrog Group ‘A’ Safety Grade for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady

of the Lake St. Elizabeth

• Wound Care Center Excellence Award for Patient Satisfaction

• Implementation of sepsis technology at Our Lady of the Lake St. Elizabeth

• 1,000th robotic-assisted bronchoscopy milestone

• First Pulsed Field Ablation System in the region for AFib treatment

• First ECMO program in the region for critical care patients

• Reaccreditation for metabolic and bariatric surgery

• Opening of Hogs for the Cause Family Support Home at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital