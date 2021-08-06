This Louisiana home integrates both modern and traditional design

This series about the 2021 American Institute of Architects Rose Awards

highlights award-winning architecture in Louisiana.

Holly & Smith Architects

Faulk Residence Holly & Smith ArchitectsFaulk Residence

CATEGORY: Residence

This residence sits on an approximately 0.4-acre wedge-shaped site in one of Hammond’s more contemporary neighborhoods. The design responds to the vernacular architecture of south Louisiana, integrating modern approaches with traditional forms.

The residence is divided into two main pods incorporating the private and public areas, connected by a central spine that provides the home’s primary circulation and work areas. Because of its central role as the hub of family life, the kitchen was positioned along the home’s spine and opened to the dining and living areas that comprise the public areas of the home.

The public space pod was angled to parallel the southern property line to efficiently use the site and maximize future green space and garden areas. The private area includes a master suite on the first floor. Children’s bedrooms and a shared common room are located on the second floor.

The post and beam construction of the porch frames the entrance and creates a farmhouse aesthetic that is complemented by deep overhangs and shed dormers.

WHAT THE OWNER SAYS “The large open kitchen and living spaces make our home a wonderful place to relax

and to entertain family and friends. And we love the abundant natural light that fills every room.”

The private areas of the house contain the master bedroom suite and garage, with children’s bedroom areas on the second level that share a bathroom space with private vanities.

The central spine of the residence employs exposed rafter tails and a lower roof pitch to create a subtle texture difference from that of the public and private pods, while the window modules and tertiary trim elements create a common architectural language that unifies the various components of the house.

Tall ceilings and windows, combined with a neutral color palate, bring abundant natural light into all living spaces. The stucco-clad built-in millwork and fireplace element provide a focal point within this area and introduces a counterpoint to the symmetry of the space.

Stained concrete floors are softened by wood tones introduced by the fireplace mantle and hearth, as well as various furnishings throughout the space. The entry foyer is separated from the living spaces by a privacy wall which also serves as a display area for artwork.

Although not included in the initial construction, future outdoor living space is planned to extend from the rear porch with terraced steps into the yard area. The wooded areas surrounding the site diffuse the morning sun and complement the deep overhang of the rear porch to limit direct sun entering the home.

