Law

Shareholder lawsuits challenge disclosures in Bernhard Capital’s $1B acquisition

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By Dillon Lowe
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Two shareholder lawsuits are challenging disclosures surrounding Baton Rouge-based private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners’ proposed $1 billion acquisition of Virginia-based engineering and infrastructure services firm Bowman Consulting Group, prompting Bowman to release additional financial information ahead of a shareholder vote Wednesday. The lawsuits, filed Oct. 14 and 15 in New York state court, allege

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