Law Shareholder lawsuits challenge disclosures in Bernhard Capital’s $1B acquisition November 3, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/DNY59 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Two shareholder lawsuits are challenging disclosures surrounding Baton Rouge-based private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners’ proposed $1 billion acquisition of Virginia-based engineering and infrastructure services firm Bowman Consulting Group, prompting Bowman to release additional financial information ahead of a shareholder vote Wednesday. The lawsuits, filed Oct. 14 and 15 in New York state court, allege This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll What’s drawing most of your attention on Louisiana’s ballot today? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects