Real EstateRestaurants & Retail Rally House adding another Baton Rouge store as Capital Region expansion continues November 6, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Fly_dragonfly Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Sports apparel and merchandise retailer Rally House is expanding its Capital Region footprint with another Baton Rouge location, signing a lease for roughly 3,200 square feet in the former Five Guys space on Highland Road next to Chipotle. Justin Langlois of Stirling represented the landlord, while Michael Thum of Texas-based brokerage The Retail Connection represented This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana actively recruit more AI data centers? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects