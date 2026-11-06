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Rally House adding another Baton Rouge store as Capital Region expansion continues

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Sports apparel and merchandise retailer Rally House is expanding its Capital Region footprint with another Baton Rouge location, signing a lease for roughly 3,200 square feet in the former Five Guys space on Highland Road next to Chipotle. Justin Langlois of Stirling represented the landlord, while Michael Thum of Texas-based brokerage The Retail Connection represented

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