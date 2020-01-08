The election year priorities of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome

By
-
Insider
election year priorities
Ongoing work to overhaul the East Baton Rouge Parish sewer system is among Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's 2020 priorities. (iStock)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
As Louisianans begin to pivot from state to national elections in 2020, a national group of mayors is pushing candidates to support efforts to make improvements in four key areas: transportation, wa…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR