Broome releases list of road projects included in sales tax proposal 

Big-ticket items on the preliminary list of projects to be funded by the mayor’s proposed roads tax include widening stretches of Pecue Lane, Airline Highway, Lee Drive, Hooper Road and Nicholson Drive, as well as improvements along portions of the College Drive and Florida Boulevard corridors.

The list, which includes more than 60 projects, totals more than $1.1 billion. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s proposed half-cent sales tax would raise about $912 million, while the city-parish expects the rest of the funding to come from other sources. This year’s list includes more projects than Broome’s failed property tax proposal last year, which the Metro Council declined to put on the ballot.

The projects are broken down into four categories: $815 million in congestion-relief road projects; $204 million in corridor improvements; $60 million for road enhancement, drainage and landscaping; and $40 million for parishwide signal synchronization.

The most expensive congestion-relief projects for major roadways include:

$52 million to four-lane Pecue Lane from Perkins Road to Airline Highway and add an Interstate-10 interchange

$51 million to add lanes to Airline Highway from Bluebonnet Boulevard to the parish line, and $44 million for more lanes on Airline from Florida Boulevard to I-110

$50 million to four-lane Hooper Road from Blackwater to Sullivan roads

$42 million to four-lane Nicholson Drive from Bluebonnet to Ben Hur Road, and an additional $19 million to four-Lane Nicholson from the parish line to Bluebonnet

$38 million to four-lane Wax Road/Magnolia Bridge Road from Sullivan Road to Greenwell Springs Road

$35 million for capacity and turning improvements on Lee Drive from Highland Road to Perkins Road

Other noteworthy projects include a $3 million roundabout for Highland Road at Pecue, another $3 million for additional turning lane capacity on Highland at Siegen Lane and $19 million to add lanes on Bluebonnet from Perkins to Picardy Avenue.

Corridor projects include $50 million for College Drive capacity improvements and signalization and $48 million for Florida Boulevard mobility improvements and signalization.

High-dollar projects in North Baton Rouge include $29 million for improvements on Thomas Road from Highway 19 to Plank Road and $15 million for Plank Road corridor enhancements from Harding Boulevard to N. 22nd Street.

See the entire list of projects here.