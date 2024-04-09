‘LaPolitics’: Fundraising is also on this session’s agenda

House and Governmental Affairs Chair Beau Beaullieu says his first election to the lower chamber cost his campaign $300,000. But that was five years ago. Since then, the cost of everything post-pandemic and political, from yard signs and canvassing to media buys and buttons, has gone up.

“It’s more costly to run campaigns than it was before,” he says.

As such, many lawmakers are wondering whether the state’s current campaign finance laws are keeping pace with the high cost of politics.

Rep. Steven Jackson has filed HCSR1 to allow the governmental affairs committee to study and make recommendations regarding ethics and campaign finance disclosure laws. The findings are due to the Legislature no later than March 31, 2025.

Jackson, serving in his first term, has carved out an early policy niche at the intersection of money and politics.

He’s pushing HB106 to reduce the maximum amount of late fees (from $1,500 to $500) and civil penalties (from $10,000 to $1,000) imposed on lobbyists for failure to timely file required reports. The proposal has already cleared the House and is pending action on the Senate side.

Jackson’s HB72, which addresses filing duplicative financial disclosure statements after qualifying for office, is on the Senate side as well.

Three more House bills have been approved by the House and are pending votes on the Senate side, including:

—HB411 by Rep. Foy Gadberry to require the return of excess campaign contributions to be made by check and for the excess contributions to revert to the state if the check is not negotiated within six months.

—HB628 by Rep. Jessica Domangue to address reporting requirements when there is a special election following a tie at the polls.

—HB675 by Rep. John Wyble to require enforcement actions for campaign finance disclosure violations—other than knowingly failing to file or timely file reports—to be filed before the Ethics Adjudicatory Board, subject to removal to district court.

Beaullieu says his committee could begin moving other campaign finance bills soon.

Another related instrument gaining momentum is Sen. Regina Barrow’s SB153, which clarifies that child care expenses are legitimate campaign costs.

This question has been debated in the past, though the Board of Ethics eventually stated that using campaign funds for child care is permissible.

“We just want to codify this and put it into law,” Barrow says. “We want to encourage as many young people as possible to run for office.”

Barrow’s bill got out of committee without objection and was sent to the House.

As for what’s next, some lawmakers want to revisit rules against fundraising during session, which they say puts them at a competitive disadvantage to their nonmember opponents who don’t have the same constraints.

The possibility that they could be running in party primaries in the near future adds a touch of urgency.

“There’s a chance that we could be campaigning against someone for a primary during the legislative session,” Beaullieu says. “People have talked about allowing it [during session] in the past, but this is a direct result of closed primaries.”

Sen. Alan Seabaugh’s SB14 would create an exception to the in-session fundraising ban during a calendar year in which the legislator is seeking election or reelection to the opposite chamber from which they serve. Any donation of more than $1,000 would have to be reported within 48 hours.

Seabaugh says that during the last cycle, several challengers waited until the session started before they announced.

“They were able to raise money for a couple of months when the incumbent is stuck here and can’t,” he says.

Seabaugh says he crafted his bill with the potential for closed primaries in mind, noting that primaries could occur during, or just after, session.

Rep. Kyle Green’s HB263 would eliminate prohibitions on legislators and the governor and their political committees from accepting and depositing campaign contributions during regular legislative sessions.

(Green’s HB262 would likewise establish a uniform $5,000 contribution limit for all candidates—in place of the current tiered system of $5,000, $2,000 or $1,000 depending on the office—and a $10,000 limit for PACs. The changes would simplify the current system and level the playing field, Green says, while also noting the potential for party primaries during session.)

Beaullieu has “mixed emotions” about allowing members to raise money during the session. He personally leans toward keeping the fundraising during sessions ban.

If raising money during a session does become allowable again, disclosure requirements that are tighter than the usual standards might be a good idea, Beaullieu suggests.

“If we are going to consider opening it up during the session, there’s going to have to be some other adherence to rules to make sure the public’s interest is being served, and there’s not a conflict of interest as it relates to the bills that we’re hearing,” he says.

Jackson also has HB454 pending its first hearing before the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The Jackson bill changes the application of the limits on campaign contributions made to candidates from per election to per calendar year, except for years in which the candidate participates in an election, in which case the contribution limit resets following the election for the remainder of the calendar year.

Learn more about these bills, and others, at www.Legis.La.Gov.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.