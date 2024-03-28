‘LaPolitics’: A Q&A with NFIB’s Leah Long on what’s impacting Louisiana businesses

LaPolitics: What were you doing before you joined NFIB, and what is your new role with the business organization?

Leah Long, state director of National Federation of Independent Business: In my previous role, I worked for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy as the southeast regional director and coalitions director. I joined NFIB in February as the state director for Louisiana and Mississippi. In my new role, I will build on the success of our existing state government relations program. I’m looking forward to digging into small business issues at the Capitol with session in at the moment. Once we wrap up, I’ll be getting around the state to meet with our members and hear directly from them, especially as we face a fiscal subject session next year.

What are the top concerns for small businesses in Louisiana?

The top concerns for small business owners in Louisiana are inflation, labor shortage and labor quality, and the rising cost of insurance, whether health, property or auto. There was a collective sigh of relief relative to fear of employer mandates like we faced under the previous governor. However, our members continue to fear that no progress will be made in the insurance and lawsuit reform front. The cost of premiums is forcing them to make tough choices about keeping their doors open or hiring new employees.

What are the main initiatives that NFIB is supporting during this year’s regular session?

Again this year, we are supporting initiatives we believe could help lower insurance costs. We know our legal climate impacts the cost of insurance, so we want to see both insurance and legal reform. We will continue to review bills moving through the process and support those that appear to create a better environment for small business owners. We will also be looking to support efforts around workers compensation reform and curtailing union activity in the state.

—SO SPICY: Ways and Means Chair Julie Emerson has HCR 23 to designate the city of Carencro as the “Seasoning Capital of the World.” The resolution boasts that “Carencro has a distinguished history and a significant contribution to the culinary arts through the production and innovation of seasoning blends that are integral to the cuisine of Louisiana and the world.”

—QUITE THE PROMOTION: This past weekend Loren Lampert, general counsel for the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, won his own race for district judge in Rapides Parish with 67% of the vote.

—THEY SAID IT: “This bill brings us from being the Flintstones to the Jetsons.” —State Rep. Jason Hughes, on his legislation to require computer science in high schools, this week during the regular session

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.