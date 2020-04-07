US Treasury to seek another $200 billion for PPP

Treasury Department officials are preparing to ask Congress to swiftly commit another $200 billion to replenish a new small business coronavirus program that’s being overwhelmed by surging demand, The Washington Post reports.

Treasury’s request could come as soon as later today, though details remained in flux as policymakers scrambled to evaluate the program’s design. Under some scenarios, Treasury could seek more than $250 billion for the program, but that was still being discussed.

The pending request is being designed to backstop the $349 billion small business loan program that was created as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill enacted late last month. Banks and the Small Business Administration have been overwhelmed by applications since the program began operating on Friday, leading President Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio, R- Florida, and others to predict the need for more funds.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will work with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and hopes “to approve further funding for the Paycheck Protection Program by unanimous consent or voice vote during the next scheduled Senate session on Thursday.”

That Treasury would make the request on the third day of the program’s existence underscores the surging demand for businesses to obtain financing as many of them struggle to avoid closing. Read the full story.