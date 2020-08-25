News alert: Arrest warrant issued for alleged Trader Joe’s shooter

Baton Rouge police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 24-year-old man, Jace Boyd, and will charge him with second-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting Saturday of a 61-year-old man, who was allegedly panhandling and harassing customers in the parking lot outside Trader Joe’s in the Acadian Village Shopping Center.

Boyd is expected to turn himself in later today, police say. Tenants of the busy shopping center told Daily Report Monday that the victim, Danny Buckley, was a regular panhandler in the area. His son, Donnell Buckley, declined to comment earlier today. Boyd’s attorney, Shane Hinch of Lake Charles, did not return a call seeking comment.