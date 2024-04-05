Sync Life: Pioneering a new era in healthcare with a proactive and personalized approach

Throughout her 18-year career as a pharmacy owner, Angie Huff forged connections with her clientele, but also witnessed an alarming trend—a continuous rise in medication consumption coupled with stagnant health outcomes. Instead of getting better, many of her customers were stuck in a cycle of increasing medications and unwavering health conditions.

“Though I was conventionally trained (Doctor of Pharmacy), I knew in my heart there had to be a better way,” she says. “Traditional medicine can be flawed in ways, as it’s built around waiting for someone to get ill. It’s not proactive in keeping you well.”

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Max and Angie Huff, Owners Phone: 225.425.7962 Address: 18303 Perkins Road E., #403, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Website: syncwellness.com

Huff’s solution? Break the prescription/condition cycle with a proactive approach.

In 2016, she began crafting a new era in healthcare with SYNC Wellness. In the infancy stage of her current practice, known as SYNC Life, Huff began SYNC Wellness with a focus on pharmaceutical-grade supplements that she made available at her pharmacy. As COVID-19 accelerated the growth of her company due to the demand for expert guidance on supplements, SYNC Wellness expanded into a standalone facility.

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH

Though SYNC Wellness’ supplements provided premium vitamins and minerals, Huff still felt there were missing pieces in Baton Rouge’s healthcare.

Recognizing the need for a more comprehensive care strategy, she delved into functional medicine, a biology-based approach focused on root-cause identification and disease prevention. In effect, functional medicine can proactively keep people well, assist them in leading healthy lifestyles and increase their vitality and longevity.

In 2023, Huff filled in those missing pieces, bringing her business to the next level. The result: SYNC Life.

Located off Old Perkins Road, SYNC Life is an integrative medicine practice led by a seasoned team of medical professionals. Its comprehensive care spans an array of holistic services, from intravenous (IV) therapy and hormone optimization to professional-grade supplements and mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Empowering patients to achieve their health goals, SYNC takes a personalized approach using advanced medical assessments like genetic testing to provide members with customized lifestyle plans based on their specific needs.

Unlike the prescription/condition cycle, SYNC is outcome-oriented and aims to make a measurable difference in patients’ health. One way it achieves this is through its Vitality Track, which measures 101 wellness biomarkers, followed by a detailed consultation to craft a personalized wellness plan. To ensure patient progress, SYNC conducts check-ins that provide patients with clinical reports that detail their health improvements.

YOUR HEALTH IS FOREVER

Huff emphasizes that there’s no “one and done” approach to your health, which is why SYNC encourages patients to become members for long term tracking and affordability.

“You’re not going to come to one appointment and learn how to improve vitality and longevity,” she says. “It’s a lifelong commitment. We want to see patients every three or six months to gauge whether the plan we’ve instituted is giving us the results we desire.”

With science-backed services, personalized plans and progress tracking—all provided by medical professionals—SYNC crafts the perfect formula that empowers patients to achieve optimal health.

SYNC continues to gain a significant presence in the local medical community, with physicians increasingly referring their patients to the integrative practice. “We’re in an era where people are more informed about their healthcare,” Huff says. “They’re asking questions that traditional doctors either don’t have time to answer or don’t know. Together, we can create a more well-rounded and comprehensive approach to healthcare in Baton Rouge.”