Murphy Law Firm: Reputation and success based on solid relationships

Peyton murphy relishes the relationships he’s built while he and his legal team have helped thousands of injured victims throughout Louisiana who were involved in automobile accidents, tractor trailer accidents, premises liabilities, product liabilities, wrongful death claims, dangerous pharmaceuticals, defective medical devices, improper residential construction and asbestos exposure.

In the end, those relationships are what truly matters to Murphy. In a case involving catastrophic loss and serious injuries, lawyers have the opportunity to form lasting connections with the injured plaintiff and their family. “We do not choose this career path unless we want to help people and those lives we are fortunate enough to positively impact make it all worthwhile,” says Murphy.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Attorney Peyton Murphy, Founder Phone: 225.928.8800 Address: 2354 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Website: murphylawfirm.com

On April 23, Murphy Law Firm will celebrate its 31st year of service after opening in Baton Rouge. These days, Peyton is blessed to be able to advise and counsel the second and third generations of the families of previous clients. “There’s no greater honor than a former client referring their child, grandchild or other loved one,” reflects Murphy. Murphy Law Firm takes pride in having such a high percentage of referrals based on the quality of assistance rendered to past clients.

Murphy believes his role as an injury attorney is to fight to ensure that insurance companies treat his injured clients fairly. When defendants are unwilling to resolve claims for a fair amount, Murphy and his team will go to trial and fight for his clients. Murphy assures that “every lawyer in the office has the experience necessary to take a case from the initial consultation all the way through trial and appeals.”

In January, Peyton and members of the legal team he assembled were before the Louisiana Supreme Court fighting for the sanctity of one of the foundations of our legal system—a jury of one’s peers—and the value of a husband, father and breadwinner who was catastrophically injured. Many people know of the $18.9 million verdict handed down by a Baton Rouge jury in favor of Murphy’s clients. This case highlights the point that if defendants are not willing to resolve claims for a reasonable amount, Murphy will go to trials and appeals to fight for his clients to be treated fairly. Results may vary, but be assured Murphy will not settle for pennies.

Peyton remains actively involved in every case. “I want the right outcome to happen for my clients,” Murphy says, noting that the right result sometimes involves a more deliberate process than seeking a quick resolution. When he is not in court, you can find Murphy in his office working hard for his clients. Many of them have his personal cell phone number, and he stresses that he is available any time his clients need advice.

In his free time, Murphy enjoys the outdoors, relishing the benefits of Sportman’s Paradise. He can be found hunting in St. Francisville, fishing off the coast of Grand Isle or enjoying one of the area’s beautiful golf courses. All of his clients know his Fox Red Labrador, Waylon, who is always by his side. The pair enjoy being a part of the Southern Blood Trackers Association.

Building upon the legacy of community service formed over the last 30 years, Murphy consistently strives to remain active in community service efforts. The team annually supports HOPE Ministries, a local organization that strives to feed the hungry, prevent homelessness and provide Christmas gifts for the children of those in need. The firm also supports causes such as the American Cancer Society, the Capital Area CASA Association, Kelli’s Kloset, and several others.

Murphy belongs to numerous professional organizations, including the Louisiana Bar Association, Baton Rouge Bar Association, Lafayette Bar Association & Foundation, the 21st Judicial District Bar Association, the 23rd Judicial District Bar Association, American Association for Justice, Louisiana Association for Justice, America’s Top 100 Attorneys, Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. He was recognized by his peers with an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale Hubbell, which is given to attorneys who demonstrate professional excellence. The firm boasts an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau.

Nothing is more gratifying to Murphy than the host of five-star reviews by prior clients. “Our ultimate goal is client satisfaction,” he says. For more information, visit murphylawfirm.com or visit the Murphy Law Firm on Facebook or Instagram @MurphyLawFirm225.

FROM THE FOUNDER

Attorney Peyton Murphy

Louisiana is my home and a wonderful place to raise a family, hunt, fish, golf and practice law. Since opening Murphy Law Firm in 1993, we have always strived to exceed client expectations. I will always fight for the best result for my clients. People who hire Murphy Law Firm know they have a lawyer that goes to court if necessary. We often meet new clients who are experiencing serious injuries, or even at times, tragedy, loss and grief. The ability to help people in their time of need has always been a blessing. I am forever grateful for the friendships I have made and the people I get to know. I look forward to many more years of Murphy Law Firm fighting for accountability for all parties to any litigation.