Manchac Homes: Transparency and attention to detail turn customers into friends

It’s a rare thing indeed when a contractor remains friends with a customer at the end of a project. There are just too many unexpected surprises during construction that can, and often do, tarnish a relationship. That is, perhaps, what makes Russell Alleman most proud. He has built more than 60 high-end luxury homes since the founding of Manchac Homes, yet he remains friends with nearly all his former clients.

He gives credit to his company’s transparency and heightened project awareness. “My clients need to have that transparent data at all times,” Alleman says. “Every Thursday morning, they get an official financial report on their project … but at any time of day they can also log into our client portal to see real-time information.”

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Russell Alleman, President Phone: 225.773.8789 Address: 17954 Augusta Pointe Court, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Website: manchachomes.com

Quality in craftsmanship is vital in the luxury homebuilding market, so Manchac Homes maintains only a select number of clients at a time. Many of them have already been through a bad experience or two with contractors on previous home building projects, and they desire a different outcome. “Their home becomes my baby,” he adds. “I treat it as my own home. I make sure to focus on these clients and their homes and get a product that everyone—me, my team, clients, subcontractors and vendors— are proud of, and are glad to have been a part of afterward.”

Manchac Homes provides complete turnkey services to clients, even helping them locate a good lot or a reputable architect or interior designer if needed. During each project, they manage a team of qualified, seasoned contractors while keeping an eye on the big picture. Customized software manages the interrelationships of every task. This provides immeasurable benefits, as they can swiftly react when unexpected obstacles threaten the timeline.

A GOOD THING MADE BETTER

It has proven to be a winning formula. Manchac Homes has established a stellar reputation for building personal high-end luxury residences in communities such as The Country Club of Louisiana, Highland Road, LSU Lakes, University Club, Rouzan, Laurel Lakes, Long Farm, Lexington Estates, Carriagewood Estates, Pelican Point and River Winds.

Nevertheless, Alleman continually strives to improve the customer experience. In the last year, he has delegated more authority to his team members to provide him with more time to focus on the overall client experience. Through these newfound efficiencies, Alleman has heightened the customer experience even further.

Manchac Homes is now expanding its high-end portfolio of services to the North Shore, with their first project in Mandeville well under way. It’s a particularly promising area that supports a vibrant building market for high-end clientele with only a small number of luxury home builders.

GIVING BACK

Alleman is deeply committed to the advancement of the home building industry. He was recently appointed to the board of directors for the Louisiana Home Builders Association and is a Louisiana delegate for the National Association of Home Builders.

He embraces community over competition and seeks to share his insights and “lessons learned” with others. In the process, Alleman wants to provide opportunities for other like-minded construction enthusiasts to benefit from his experiences—both good and bad—while forging vital bonds.

“I love this industry,” Alleman says, “and want it to thrive. By helping others, it’s my hope that I can create a more sustainable and lucrative industry for all home builders.