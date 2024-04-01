Louisiana Associated General Contractors: Strengthening the future of the construction industry

Like many industries, construction has evolved significantly in the past few decades. Ken Naquin, who has been with Louisiana Associated General Contractors since 1979, has witnessed those changes firsthand.

“We didn’t have computers. We didn’t have cellphones,” says Naquin, who has served as LAGC’s CEO for the past 17 years. “Everything has changed so dramatically in the industry that, today, a project engineer or superintendent often doesn’t use paper plans. They have a laptop. Everything is digital now. Many projects use drones.”

The organization Naquin oversees has helped contractors across Louisiana navigate technological advances along with shifting government regulations, insurance issues and more. Its membership includes nearly 700 construction firms as well as subcontractors, bonding and insurance professionals, architects and engineers.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Ken Naquin, CEO; Reldon Owens, Executive Director; Lauren Fain, Vice President of Communications Phone: 225.344.0432 Address: 666 North St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Website: lagc.org

Founded in 1949, LAGC is part of the national Associated General Contractors network. As the only statewide construction association, LAGC provides its members with educational programs on important topics such as blueprint reading, contract development, project management and payroll. The organization also advocates at the federal, state and local level, bringing concerns in the industry to the attention of government agencies. “We just try to make our contractors’ lives easier every day,” Naquin says.

LAGC offers a 401K program, which Naquin says is the largest in the country, with about 15,000 employees participating.

“We’re helping those workers … those craftsmen … with their future,” he says.

And when it comes to the future of the construction industry, LAGC is working to strengthen the workforce, something Naquin says is especially important as Louisiana experiences a construction boom spurred by a record amount of infrastructure dollars being spent.

“I anticipate this boom to continue for the next five to seven years,” he says.

LAGC has offered a special membership program through a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise initiative. It’s giving a boost to about 60 women- and minority-owned firms in Louisiana. The organization also has a Future Leaders program for young professionals and is working with eight school districts across Louisiana to offer opportunities for the next generation of contractors and others in the construction business.

“We have made inroads to those districts’ career centers to attract students to do welding, mechanical, and carpentry work,” Naquin says. “I think we’re gaining some ground there.”