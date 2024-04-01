Genesis 360: The ‘one-stop shop’ for business solutions

Since its beginning in 2011, Genesis 360 has evolved into a multi-faceted powerhouse, continually expanding its operations to meet the needs of local business owners. Founded by Opelousas native Craig Stevens, the Baton Rouge based company has quickly turned heads both locally and nationally for its all-encompassing services which include construction, ground and building maintenance, and IT services.

“Our business model is to be the Amazon of maintenance, construction, and IT,” Stevens says. Instead of relying on multiple vendors to get things done, he wants his company to be viewed as the single solution to all the problems that businesses experience. “We’re fast and reliable,” he says. “That’s how I positioned the company. We want businesses to instinctively think, ‘I know who to call … Genesis can take care of that for me.’”

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Craig Stevens, Founder & President Phone: 225.304.6657 Address: 804 Main St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Website: genesis360llc.com

By slowly adding new divisions, what began as a parking lot stripping company has grown organically into a business based on customer needs. “An owner asked me if I could do other work, such as painting and removing signs,” Stevens says. “I kept saying yes and kept meeting their expectations.” When they asked if Genesis 360 could perform construction, “a light bulb went off, and I got my commercial and residential construction license,” he adds. “That’s when I started marketing the company as a one-stop shop for maintenance and construction.”

That “one-stop” mentality hasn’t slowed Stevens down either, as he recently added an IT Services division in 2022. With a degree in Information Technology and extensive experience in IT from his time as an officer in the Air Force, Stevens knew he wanted to ultimately add an IT division to his company. The addition has been successful, as he has picked up contracts with some of the largest utility, service, and healthcare providers in the country, earning up to $4.6 million in three months alone.

Along with its exponential growth, Genesis 360 has received a number of local and national accolades as well. The company was named Baton Rouge Business Report’s Company of the Year in 2022, and was listed on INC 5000’s fastest growing companies in America in 2023. Additionally, Stevens—a veteran with a 25-year military career— was named 2023 Veteran Champion of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Servicing companies large and small, businesses across Baton Rouge and across the country are continuing to turn to Genesis 360 for whatever they might need … whenever they might need it.