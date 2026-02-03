ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Fully renovated & stabilized apartment complex in Ascension

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale, 41063 Cannon Rd offers a 48-unit fully-occupied multifamily property on ±2.18 acres. All unit interiors and building exteriors were fully renovated in 2022.

The community includes 12 two-story buildings, each with four 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom units. Each unit features a first floor with kitchen, living and dining areas, half bathroom, and laundry nook, and a second floor with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and three closets.

The property is located ±3 minutes from Airline Hwy near Bayou Plaza Shopping Center, Lowe’s, Domino’s Pizza, Smoothie King, and Jack in the Box.

For details, click here or contact Benji Azar at 504-289-7750.