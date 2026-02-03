Company Insights: LeBlanc & Fresina Builders prioritizes transparency and customer lifestyle

Sponsored by LeBlanc & Fresina Builders

The team at LeBlanc & Fresina Builders never backs down from a challenge. They view each seemingly impossible task as a chance to grow and learn, and they encourage their seasoned team of subcontractors to do the same.

That scrappy nature has been part of the custom homebuilder’s DNA since its founding in 2014. It was a bold move for owners Trent Fresina and Blake LeBlanc at the time. Fresina had recently graduated from LSU with a construction management degree; LeBlanc had experience working in the construction business. But neither had experience running a construction company on their own.

Fortunately, a family friend mentored them during the early days, and they soon found success building custom speculative homes (aka “spec” homes), which are built before a buyer is secured. Not long after, they discovered their current niche: building uniquely designed, custom luxury homes.

LeBlanc-Fresina is particularly adept at connecting with the client customer at a project’s outset to learn about their wants and needs, then creating a home to match their desired lifestyle. They then guide clients through every step of the process with one-on-one personal attention.

“We cover the full spectrum,” Fresina says. “We’ll help them select a piece of property all the way to building their swimming pool at the end of it.”

Throughout the process, they maintain total transparency.

“There are two ways to bid a house – you can bid it to win it, or you can bid it to what it’s actually going to cost,” LeBlanc says. “Everything is included in the initial quote. We don’t like change orders, so we stay away from them. If a customer gets a change order, it’s usually because they’ve requested the change.”

During each project, the contractor uses an online portal – Buildertrend – to provide customers with real-time access to the latest financial data.

“Our customers are part of the project as much as we are,” Fresina says. “On our ‘cost-plus’ projects, they’re seeing all the financials, from the porta-potty to the receipt for markup tape. It’s all there.”

The materials and details that go into a custom home are vastly different, and far more complex, than they were 20 years ago. As such, LeBlanc & Fresina Builders has learned they must continuously push the envelope – and overcome many challenges – to be successful.

“We hold a staff-wide meeting each Wednesday to work through challenges,” Fresina says. “We go through every project and put our brains together to ensure we’re doing things 100-percent the best way, then identify other experts or specialists that can be brought in to assist.”

In recent months, the contractor has become more vertically integrated. They now operate a pool division and have diversified into the commercial space.

It’s been an undeniably winning formula. Today, it’s difficult to find a high-end development in Baton Rouge where LeBlanc & Fresina Builders hasn’t worked, and last year they were ranked 12th in The LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses list.

Nevertheless, they’re mindful not to grow too quickly.

“Above all else, our goal is to maintain that rapport with the customer and be hands-on,” Fresina says. “That’s very important to us. We want to be in front of the customer so that they always have a direct line to us.”

