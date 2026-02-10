ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Newly priced flagship campus overlooking Airline

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Recently reduced by $450,000, 10719 Airline Hwy. is a ±37,000 SF office building in Baton Rouge currently serving as the EFCU Financial Operations Center. Ideal for a flagship location, the property features an elevator, ample parking, high-visibility signage, badge-access security, multiple cameras, a server room, fire suppression system, and generator-ready infrastructure.

The flexible office layout utilizes temporary walls for easy customization. Located on a major corridor with ±33,503 vehicles daily, the site offers convenient access to I-10 and I-12.

For additional information, click here or contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301 or Lindsay Redhead at 225.938.3148.