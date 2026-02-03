Ask the Expert: Flooring, sponsored by Holmes Building Materials

Michele Savoy

Design Consultant

Holmes Building Materials Michele Savoy is an interior designer with Holmes Building Materials, specializing in flooring solutions for custom residential projects. She partners with homeowners and builders to select materials that balance design, performance, and long-term value in South Louisiana homes.

How Can Homeowners Balance Current Trends With Long-Term Value?

The most successful interiors rely on timeless foundations. Neutral tones, classic patterns, and quality materials tend to age well and support resale value. Trends are best incorporated through texture, scale, or finish rather than bold statements, allowing a home to feel current without sacrificing longevity.

What Are The Benefits Of Solid Wood Versus Engineered Wood Flooring In New Construction?



Both solid and engineered wood flooring offer distinct advantages. Solid hardwood provides timeless appeal and can be refinished multiple times over its lifespan, though it may experience greater movement and often carries more limited warranties. Engineered hardwood offers greater dimensional stability due to its layered construction, which allows it to perform more reliably in Gulf Coast homes while still delivering the warmth and character of natural wood.

What Is The Advantage Of Purchasing Flooring And Installation Through A Single Vendor?



Engaging a single vendor for both materials and installation creates a streamlined, accountable process from selection through completion. Coordination, scheduling, and execution are managed by one experienced team, reducing inefficiencies and minimizing miscommunication. This continuity ensures the installers are fully familiar with the products and standards involved, resulting in consistent craftsmanship and long-term performance.

How Should Homeowners Evaluate Durability And Traffic When Selecting Flooring?



Flooring selection should begin with understanding daily use. High-traffic areas such as living spaces and hallways require materials that resist wear and maintain their appearance over time, while quieter areas allow for more flexibility. Selecting flooring based on use patterns helps ensure lasting performance and reduces the need for premature replacement.

Can I Have Heated Tile Floors In My House?



Heated floors can be installed on a concrete slab or a wood subfloor. Systems such as Ditra-Heat can be secured using traditional mortar or a peel-and-stick option, depending on site conditions. In addition to providing comfortable, controllable warmth, the membrane also functions as an anti-fracture layer and supports vapor management, helping protect the tile assembly and ensure long-term durability.

