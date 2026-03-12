Staying safe on the pickleball court: Insights from BROC

Sponsored by Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic (BROC)

Pickleball has exploded in popularity thanks to its fast pace, social nature, and easy learning curve. While it is a great way to stay active, the quick starts, stops, pivots, and lateral movements can put unexpected stress on the body, particularly the lower extremities.

At BROC, orthopedic and sports medicine specialists are seeing a growing number of pickleball-related injuries. Although the sport is considered low impact, the demands of sudden directional changes and repetitive play can strain the feet, ankles, knees, legs, and hips. Many injuries occur when players begin the game without proper conditioning, warm-ups, or recovery time.

Common issues include ankle sprains, knee pain, muscle strains, and overuse injuries from hard court surfaces. Minor aches may respond to rest and self-care, but persistent pain, swelling, or instability are signs it is time to seek professional care.

BROC is dedicated to keeping pickleball players active and safe, providing guidance and treatment to help them move comfortably on and off the court. Visit BROC to see how their specialists can keep you moving safely.