Bill that shields university donor, job applicant records advances

A Louisiana Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would allow public universities to keep certain donor and job applicant records confidential, according to Louisiana Illuminator.

Senate Bill 289 by Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, would create new exemptions in the state’s public records law for the names of donors to public colleges and universities and for applications to executive-level leadership positions.

Louisiana courts currently allow universities to withhold applicant records until candidates become official semifinalists. Abraham’s proposal would codify that practice in state law but go further by allowing applications to remain confidential until a governing board names one or more finalists.

The bill specifies that governing boards must identify finalists before records are released, though Abraham said the requirement could also apply if a board-approved search committee selects the finalists, a common practice in presidential and chancellor searches.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.