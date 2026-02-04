Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Every minute matters during a heart attack

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

During a heart attack, every minute counts. Permanent heart damage can begin in as little as 30 minutes, which is why calling 911 is so important. When you call, care starts immediately. Paramedics can begin treatment on the spot, send an EKG to the ER, and alert the heart team before you arrive.

At Baton Rouge General, that means doctors, nurses, and the cath lab are ready and waiting. Patients are taken straight to treatment, restoring blood flow fast. Our average door-to-balloon time is just 43 minutes – more than twice as fast as the national standard.

Chest pain? Shortness of breath? Call 911 right away. Your heart will thank you.

