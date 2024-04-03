Blount General Contractors: A reputation for quality and dependability

John Blount’s commercial construction business has been successful for one simple reason—its employees, some of whom have been with the company for decades. “I feel we have a good working environment here,” Blount says. “Quite simply, I don’t have much turnover. Even some of my field superintendents have been here for over 10 years.”

This has given Blount General Contractors LLC in Walker the stability it needs to build a reputation for dependability. They provide every client with quality work, with a focus on time and cost efficiency. By sourcing the right materials, subcontractors and specialists, the contractor helps owners cost-effectively realize their vision.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: John Blount, Owner Phone: 225.664.3520 Address: 13566 Arnold Road, Walker, LA 70785 Website: blountgc.com

They also work collaboratively with their clients, keeping them informed at each stage of development. With frequent budget overviews and status updates, an owner remains involved from the beginning of construction through completion. That minimizes the possibility of construction disruptions and ensures complications are addressed quickly.

Born of Resilience

Blount’s path to success was anything but straight. In the 1980s, he got his start working in the laminated timber erection business, traveling all over the southeastern U.S. from jobsite to jobsite. It was family, though, that prompted him to shift his attention closer to his home. He founded a residential construction business—John Blount Inc.—in 1987 and began phasing out his timber work to spend more time with his young daughters.

At first, business was good. “I was building 40-50 homes a year and running myself crazy in the residential business,” he says, “but it kind of cycled through and I wanted to ease over into the commercial world.”

1 of 4

It wasn’t easy in the beginning. “It was a long transition from residential to commercial contracting,” Blount says. “I joke all the time that I’ve been in business 37 years, and I’ve probably made money the last 10.”

Public construction is where he eventually found his niche, but it took the beginnings of the Great Recession to move him in that direction. In 2008, work was drying up fast and he knew some changes would be needed to stay afloat. “I needed to get somewhere safe, so we started doing more public tax dollar work,” he adds. “The private world was risky at the time.”

Today, nearly 80 percent of the contractor’s portfolio is in public construction. A couple of years ago, Blount completed his largest project to date, the new $16 million Denham Springs Elementary School.

It turned into the biggest challenge of his career. They broke ground in January 2020 right as the COVID-19 pandemic began. “It made us all understand that we can get through a trying time,” Blount says. “We put some protocols in place that we still use today, and we’ve come back stronger.”

Blount Construction continues to grow, but at a measured pace. “We strive to bid and undertake projects that align with our capabilities, being mindful of size and scope,” Blount says. “We were recently awarded our largest project to date, but even so, we understand that too much growth is not always a good thing. We are careful not to overextend our capabilities.”

Blount expects to soon begin transitioning his business to two of his senior leaders to maintain continuity in the company. “I want to give them the opportunity to take this thing and keep it alive. Their experience and dedication will ensure that Blount Construction will continue.”

From the Owner

John Blount

At a young age, business was interesting to me. I always listened to successful businesspeople and watched how they handled themselves. As I approach 40 years in business, what I can tell you with certainty is that it’s about the people around you. Not long into the journey, I started operating by the old saying, “Hire good people and get out of their way!” I have created a good place to work but certainly give credit for our success to the people around me. I hope to go for a few more years but I do know the business will carry on with those who have committed to the long haul.