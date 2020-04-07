Entergy Louisiana launches effort to feed hospital workers, nonprofits  

Entergy Louisiana today launched Fueling the Fight in the Capital Region, an initiative to provide up to $290,000 in relief funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative was created in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, ExxonMobil, LMOGA Foundation, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and Humana. Entergy has donated $100,000 so far to cover the cost of food and labor associated with providing meals to front-line hospital workers and nonprofit organizations in need of assistance.

The company will also match individual donations up to $50,000 and has asked other corporations in the area to give as well. BCBS of Louisiana Foundation and Humana have each pledged an additional $50,000. ExxonMobil Baton Rouge and the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company are together donating $40,000 in the first wave of contributions. ExxonMobil is also supporting local relief efforts by providing gas card donations to area hospitals and nonprofits.

“As one of the largest businesses in the Baton Rouge area, this is simply us doing the right thing,” says Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. “We pride ourselves on being there when our communities need us, and this is us simply answering that call.

The meals for hospital workers will be provided by restaurants associated with the Better Together Restaurant Coalition. The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association will help coordinate entities in need of assistance while the Better Together Restaurant Coalition will assist in coordinating the restaurants that will prepare and deliver meals.

Individuals wishing to donate can do so online at BRAF.org. Companies interested in contributing to this relief effort should contact either Jody Montelaro at 225-381-5865 or via email at jmontel@entergy.com, or Deborah Sternberg at 225-236-7227 or debsternberg@gmail.com. Nonprofit organizations in need of assistance should reach out to Ashley Cain of LMOGA Foundation at 225-387-3205 or Ashley.Cain@LMOGA.com.