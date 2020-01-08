Port of growing expectations

As the decade came to a close, the Port of Greater Baton Rouge was buzzing with growth. The port is beefing up its capacity to handle containers, with new stacking equipment and an expansion of its…

The port is beefing up its capacity to handle containers, with new stacking equipment and an expansion of its Inland Rivers Marine Terminal’s container storage yard. Expect 2020 to be another year of growth for the port, with additional new equipment on the way to improve efficiencies and construction for expansion projects coming to a close. Also watch out for a few more multimillion-dollar projects to be announced for the port this year.

“We’re expecting another great year in 2020,” says executive director Jay Hardman.