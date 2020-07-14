BusinessIndustryInsider Oil and gas industry looking for gut punch tax relief By Sam Barnes - July 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) Already on the ropes, the South Louisiana oil and gas industry says state tax changes could give it a much-needed lifeline. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in