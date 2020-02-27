Join us for a Power Breakfast Series focused on south Louisiana industry

Business Report is hosting a 2020 Power Power Breakfast focused on South Louisiana’s industrial sector in April.

American Chemistry Council Chief Economist and Managing Director Thomas Kevin Swift will kick off the breakfast with a five-year outlook for the U.S. and Louisiana chemical industry. He’ll share the implications of trade wars and inventory build up on renewed competitiveness and Gulf Coast investments arising from shale gas, and the potential impact of the coronavirus on the global economy and the chemical industry.

Following his talk, Swift will join a panel discussion also featuring Eric Danos, owner and executive at Danos; Gloria Moncada, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery plant manager and newly elected chairwoman of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association; and Marjorie McKeithen, a partner at Jones Walker and board member of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association who specializes in regulatory matters.

Topics include the global economic outlook and its implications for Louisiana, how Gulf Coast refineries and chemical plants are in a position for meeting global energy demands, digital manufacturing, navigating regulatory issues, surviving the new offshore reality, infrastructure issues, talent recruitment and more.

Sponsored by Jones Walker law firm, Cox and LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors, the event will take place Wednesday, April 1 at the Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.; the program begins at 8 a.m. Seating is limited; tickets are $30 each, with Business Report INSIDERS receiving a 40% discount on tickets using a special promo code sent via email. Get tickets. Questions? Email us.