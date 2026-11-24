At Waughsome Farm in Prairieville, the ongoing drought has meant more watering and a change of plans for the fall planting season. The pick-your-own blackberry and blueberry farm has had to increase irrigation to keep its plants healthy and postpone plans to replace damaged or aging plants until conditions improve.

“We had some rows that had been damaged or we just needed to replace the canes, and we’re just holding off at this point because it’s just too dry,” says co-owner Chairity Waugh.

The challenges come as a Dec. 10 deadline approaches for certain federal disaster loans available to Ascension Parish businesses and agricultural producers affected by drought conditions.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to eligible small businesses, nurseries, agricultural cooperatives and nonprofits that have suffered drought-related financial losses. The low-interest loans can help cover operating expenses, including payroll and other financial obligations.

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Neither Waugh nor two other local nursery operators interviewed for this story were aware of the assistance.

At Louisiana Nursery in Prairieville, Vice President Ben Pecnik says the drought has required additional watering. He’s also concerned about longer-term effects, noting that damage to established trees and shrubs may not become apparent until next spring.

Still, he says the business hasn’t experienced a clearly identifiable financial setback. In fact, the unusually dry weather may have helped customer traffic by keeping weekends rain-free.

“There’s no definitive measurable factor that I can say has affected our business,” Pecnik says, adding that he would be reluctant to seek federal assistance without being able to demonstrate a measurable loss.

The drought isn’t affecting every business equally. Beaver’s Abundance Native Plant Nursery in Prairieville has faced even fewer challenges. The nursery specializes in Louisiana native plants, which are generally better adapted to prolonged dry conditions.

“None of our plants have had any issues,” co-owner Ian Richardson says.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is offering emergency loans to eligible agricultural producers under a drought disaster designation that also carries a Dec. 10 application deadline.