Economic Development Cutting red tape could add $14B to Louisiana’s economy, study says November 16, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana could add roughly $14.5 billion to its economy by 2037 by eliminating one-fifth of its regulatory restrictions, according to a new study that ranks the state among the nation’s most heavily regulated. The report, released last week by the Pacific Legal Foundation and the conservative Pelican Institute for Public Policy, estimates that Louisiana has This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Daily Report Poll Should the city-parish restore budget funding for the Arts Council? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects