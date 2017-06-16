Work on Pecue Lane/I-10 interchange set to begin

Work is set to begin on the first phase of the Pecue Lane-Interstate 10 interchange, a $59 million project designed to alleviate congestion on I-10 and provide better access to Woman’s Hospital and Siegen Lane.

Tree clearing and prepping the area for construction will begin by the end of the month, a process expected to take 8 to 12 months, according to DOTD documents. Construction plans also will be finalized by the end of the month.

Approximately $17 million already has been spent on the project.

The Metro Council, in a March effort to kickstart the project, voted to commit local dollars for the interchange, and the state hoped to use revenue from a proposed 17-cent gas tax hike to cover more than $30 million in costs.

The gas tax increase failed, so DOTD head Shawn Wilson says the state pursuing other finance options. If House Bill 2, the state’s construction budget, passes today, the project will get $2 million in priority 1 funding and $38.5 million in priority 5 funding. Still that’s unlikely to become as cash line as the construction budget has for years been stuffed with projects the state will never be able to afford.

Daily Report has the full story.