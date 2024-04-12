Baton Rouge executives share their desired superpowers

We’ve all likely fantasized about superpowers. If we could have one—and only one—enhanced ability that would make us the Marvel-like hero at home or in the office, what would it be? And why would we choose that one talent? We posed the question to executives and entrepreneurs, and here’s what they told us.

“We discuss this question a lot over dinner with my family. My superpower would be to never get tired. My schedule stays pretty packed, so it would be great to get everything done and still have time left in the day. Second place—and my wife’s first choice—would be to apparate (like on Harry Potter). She likes to travel.”

– Brad Holleman, senior vice president, Forte and Tablada

“Slow time down so I can achieve everything that is in my head.”

– Stokka Brown, principal and water resources practice area lead, CSRS

“I’m not sure if Batman actually even had a superpower, but he’s my favorite so I guess having a Batcave, Batmobile, and all of his cool gear and weapons would suffice.”

– Tyler Litt, founder/consultant, HireLitt

“The ability to heal others. There is so much pain in the world and it would be beautiful to mitigate that.”

– Chris Hilliard, founder, COO, Suds Laundry Service

“The superpower to see the future: precognition or foresight. This would empower me to navigate more skillfully, make better choices, and achieve greater success while minimizing potential setbacks. Imagine knowing what happens in the future. It would be a game changer in business and in life.”

– Rachel Slaughter, president, Orion Laboratories