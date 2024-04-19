Meet the semifinalists for this year’s High Stakes Pitch

Nine companies have been selected as semifinalists for this year’s Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week’s High Stakes Pitch.

The semifinalists include Falaya, Thrivvy, Speedy Eats, XRMedix, Suds Laundry Services, Directed Analytics, SafeStamp Inc, SafePush, and Leroy’s Lemonade. Semifinal pitches will be held on Thursday.

The pitch competition is a focal point of BREW. It convenes prominent startups from across the region to present their business ventures before a panel of judges.

Applicants must be Louisiana-based businesses or willing to relocate, have a scalable and high-growth business model, and generate less than $750,000 in 12-month trailing revenue. Previous pitch competition participants who have yet to win can apply.

This year, the annual competition will have even higher stakes. The winner will receive a $100,000 investment prize funded by Innovation Catalyst and Red Stick Angels, the company will also automatically qualify for the Startup World Cup finale event in Silicon Valley in early October, where they can pitch for a $1 million investment prize.

BREW’s High Stakes Pitch finals during Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week scheduled for May 7-9. The finals will be held on Thursday, May 9, at the Mid City Tower.