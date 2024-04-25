CVS Health opens first-of-its-kind community resource center in Baton Rouge

CVS Health announced this morning the launch of a new workforce development and community resource center in Baton Rouge that will eventually be replicated nationwide.

The facility, located at 5353 Essen Lane across from Wendy’s, includes a workforce innovation and talent center, or WITC, that offers comprehensive career skills training and job placement.

The CVS Health WITC/CRC site —a first-of-its-kind hybrid for the company—aims to help bridge the gap between career training and health services that help overcome impediments to stable employment. It includes an on-site CVS Pharmacy mock store for retail skills development and is open to the public and workforce program participants.

CVS Health plans to open additional WITC/CRC hybrid locations across the U.S.

Some career skills offered include a simulated pharmacy environment and hands-on externships at local CVS Pharmacy locations.

Increased access to employment and career training programs are among the significant efforts to improve health outcomes, according to a Louisiana Department of Health report.

“I firmly believe in the power of public-private partnerships to drive positive change and create opportunities for our community,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says. “The collaboration between Big Buddy Baton Rouge and CVS Health through the Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience exemplifies this commitment, as it provides invaluable workforce development environments and hands-on job training to our future workforce.”

This summer will mark three years that CVS Pharmacy locations throughout Baton Rouge will serve as host sites for summer externs enrolled in the youth workforce program. The collaboration has allowed more than 50 Baton Rouge high school students to receive after-school and summer workforce experiences.