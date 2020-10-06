Home Business Family affair: Winston DeCuir Sr. put his three sons on the path... FAMILY MATTERS: A successful attorney who broke through color barriers, Winston DeCuir Sr., second from left, made sure his three sons, from left, Winston Jr., Jason and Brandon, were given the tools to become high achievers. (Collin Richie) BusinessInsiderPolitics Family affair: Winston DeCuir Sr. put his three sons on the path to success By Stephanie Riegel - October 6, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Understanding hard work and who you know are key to business success in Baton Rouge, Winston DeCuir Sr. put his three sons on the path of achievement and influence. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business Jason DeCuir is a powerful, business-friendly expert on tax policy Daily Report PM Campaign finance reports show coffee a key ingredient in Watson’s mayoral strategy Business Banks slow to set up PPP loan forgiveness process, putting businesses in a bind Business Roundup: Hurricane Delta / LSU football / US hirings Daily Report PM Lipsey meets with motel owners, EBRSO to discuss panhandling problem Daily Report AM Business community money divided between Broome and Carter in mayor’s race Daily Report AM Woman’s Hospital files advanced expansion notice with LED Daily Report PM Baton Rouge mayor’s race poll: Carter, Watson tied for 2nd behind Broome Daily Report PM Canadian investment firm buys two Baton Rouge self-storage facilities Daily Report AM Jimmy Swaggart Ministries starting $3.8M renovation of worship center