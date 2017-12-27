Will donations to Louisiana charities and nonprofits drop under new tax plan?

The head of Capital Area United Way is concerned the recently-passed GOP tax bill could take a toll on its donations as tax incentives for giving disappear. United Way Worldwide anticipates losing hundreds of millions in contributions under the new tax scheme.

Meanwhile, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation says the tax rewrite will actually help its donations, and that its donors don’t give for the tax benefit.

The two competing takes on the tax overhaul represent a yet-to-be-answered question triggered by Republicans’ signature legislation of 2017: Will charitable donors eschew their donations now that the tax benefit is going away for many of them?

“I’d like to think that people donate out of the generosity of their heart but this will certainly test that,” says George Bell, president and CEO of the Capital Area United Way.

