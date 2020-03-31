US Rep. Garret Graves, LABI’s Stephen Waguespack to explain federal coronavirus aid package during ‘Business Report’ webcast

Now that the $2.2 trillion CARES Act has passed, how can it help Baton Rouge business owners and employees? There are SBA loans, the forgivable Paycheck Protection Program and individual benefits, and it can be a lot to wade through.

To help answer those questions, Congressman Garret Graves and LABI President Stephen Waguespack will participate in a Business Report webcast, explaining key provisions of the CARES Act and how businesses can qualify and apply for assistance. The “Business Report Intelligence Webcast: Explaining the federal coronavirus package and what it means for your business” will be held via Zoom on Thursday, April 2, at 8:30 a.m. The event, sponsored by Cornerstone, is free. Questions, via Zoom’s Q&A feature, will be taken during the event.

To register for the live webcast, click here.

A video replay of the event will be available afterward through Daily Report and Businessreport.com