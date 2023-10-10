These trends are reshaping the industrial, construction and contracting sectors

The South Central Louisiana chapter of the Construction Financial Management Association held its annual Trends in Construction event today, highlighting what the contracting, industrial and construction sectors can expect in coming months and years.

Industrial:

In terms of hiring, 25% of plant managers say they expect to see an increase in direct hires, while David Helveston, CEO of the ABC Pelican Chapter, adds that about 40% will see increased capital expenditures.

Two trends stick out: facility modularization that allows contractors to tie in to existing infrastructure and the continued transition to clean energy by petrochemical companies.

Constriction and concrete:

Electronic ticketing has become part of a national movement to ensure accuracy in material readings for concrete ingredients in order to ensure the concrete produced meets criteria thresholds. According to Michael Demouy, executive director of the Louisiana Concrete Association, the method was previously done manually, leading to human error.

Another technology showcased was a concrete strength testing sensor utilizing Bluetooth that can save manufacturers both time and money. It will likely be available within the next year.