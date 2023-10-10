These trends are reshaping the industrial, construction and contracting sectors

The South Central Louisiana chapter of the Construction Financial Management Association held its annual Trends in Construction event today, highlighting what the contracting, industrial and construction sectors can expect in coming months and years.
Industrial:
- Two trends stick out: facility modularization that allows contractors to tie in to existing infrastructure and the continued transition to clean energy by petrochemical companies.
- In terms of hiring, 25% of plant managers say they expect to see an increase in direct hires, while David Helveston, CEO of the ABC Pelican Chapter, adds that about 40% will see increased capital expenditures.
Constriction and concrete:
- Electronic ticketing has become part of a national movement to ensure accuracy in material readings for concrete ingredients in order to ensure the concrete produced meets criteria thresholds. According to Michael Demouy, executive director of the Louisiana Concrete Association, the method was previously done manually, leading to human error.
- Another technology showcased was a concrete strength testing sensor utilizing Bluetooth that can save manufacturers both time and money. It will likely be available within the next year.
- Further out, the concrete industry will likely have to contend with environmental product declarations, which will show the materials’ impacts on the environment. While they aren’t coming to Louisiana anytime soon, Demouy says it is important to do the upfront legwork.
Contracting:
- Public works contractors must learn to market themselves better, adapt to the presence of project managers and get used to public owners not paying on time, Louisiana Associated General Contractors CEO Ken Naquin says.
- Contractors should also anticipate such things as automation, clean energy and increased regulation to continue to affect their work, says Reldon Owens, LAGC’s executive director.