The potential sale of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is sparking fears across the state of future price increases

Michael Johnson was an executive with Blue Shield of California for 12 years. At one point, he says, he realized the company was evading its duties as a nonprofit, but the CEO dismissed his concerns, so he resigned and began speaking out publicly.

Johnson is now a self-styled advocate for nonprofit accountability, and the pending sale of the currently nonprofit Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to for-profit Elevance Health raises alarm bells for him. His objections played a prominent role in a recent legislative hearing on the subject and helped fuel public pushback to the deal.

While the potential sale of the state’s dominant health insurer—not to mention the Capital Region’s largest company by revenue—was big news in Baton Rouge business circles when it was announced in January, most didn’t really start to pay attention until this summer, and now a lot of them are worried. Public concerns about the sale, which two-thirds of policyholders and the state Department of Insurance would have to approve, have caused the companies to put their proposal on hold, though they plan to try again after making a concerted effort to answer the questions stakeholders are raising.

“The executives say, ‘We mean well, trust us,’” Johnson says. “The public deserves more than just the professions of good intentions of Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s executives.”

MARKET FORCES

Johnson points to a 2019 Harvard study that indicates previous conversions of nonprofit Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurers have led to average price increases of 13% when the insurer’s market share is greater than 20%, and BCBSLA’s market share is well beyond that threshold. While conversions don’t necessarily lead to higher premiums, for-profit insurers are more likely than nonprofits to exercise market power when they have it, the study’s author found.

When lawmakers asked Dr. Steven Udvarhelyi, the insurer’s CEO, about that study, he stressed that its data predates the Affordable Care Act, which limits how much health insurers can spend on internal expenses, and its conclusions have not been replicated by other researchers.

With access to a larger company’s resources, Blue Cross will be able to offer services it might not be able to develop on its own, Udvarhelyi says. Elevance Health has invested more than $4 billion over the past several years in behavioral health, complex and chronic care programs, and digital platforms, officials say.

As a smaller company, Blue Cross also runs the risk of being left behind.

“We’re not in desperate straits today,” Udvarhelyi says. “[But] the inevitable forces of consolidation will happen, and we will end up needing to consolidate from a position of weakness.”

Though Elevance would pay almost $2.75 billion, only $307 million would be shared by about 92,000 eligible policy owners, which does not include self-funded plans, group plan members or HMO customers. Blue Cross has leaned on its outside advisers to justify those decisions, though experts retained by the insurance department have questioned the methodology.

Including a contribution of $667 million from Blue Cross’ surplus funds, the Accelerate Louisiana Initiative would have $3.1 billion to spend on its mission to “improve the health and lives of the people of Louisiana.” What that will entail is an open question, which is another sticking point for skeptics.

While the foundation’s board currently consists of four white men from the Blue Cross board, Tim Barfield, the current president, says foundation leaders eventually will represent a diverse cross-section of the state. Barfield also promised a “data-driven needs assessment” to discern how the foundation can enact scalable initiatives addressing public health, noting the state’s consistently poor health outcomes.

“We want to break the cycle,” he says. “We want to move the needle.”

JUST ONE SHOT

Elevance, doing business under the name Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, has been accused of engaging in business practices that could harm patients, providers and owners of self-funded plans, Louisiana Hospital Association President and CEO Paul Salles says in a letter to David Caldwell, Donelon’s executive counsel. Allegations include refusing to reimburse doctors in California for the emergency care of thousands of patients, denying self-funded plans access to claims data in Virginia and Connecticut, and “egregious delays” reimbursing more than $10 million in member services in Virginia.

“Based on these documented examples, a more comprehensive investigation by [the state Department of Insurance] is certainly warranted,” Salles writes.

The doctors who make up the Louisiana State Medical Society took their concerns a step further, pledging to vote “no” on the current plan. As a policyholder, the organization has only one vote, but its members’ views carry weight with other stakeholders.

“While we applaud your decision to delay any possible decision on the final approval of the proposed acquisition, we still believe this is happening too fast and should be delayed even further,” LSMS President Dr. Richard Paddock writes in a letter to Donelon.

Elevance Health and its member companies have been cited 476 times by regulators for potential violations and paid almost $976 million in penalties since 2000, according to Good Jobs First, which “promotes corporate and government accountability in economic development.” Elevance did not respond to an interview request.

Some officials and members have argued that policyholders should get all the proceeds from the sale. But that would not align with BCBSLA’s founding principles, officials say, and starting at least one nonprofit with the proceeds is typical for the conversion of a nonprofit Blue plan.

Johnson, the nonprofit accountability advocate, doubts the policyholders’ voting rights are worth anything, and suggests the compensation is to secure their votes.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield has declared that it exists for the benefit of all the people of Louisiana,” he says. “So they have a legal obligation to put their assets into serving that mission.”

The insurance commissioner can approve or reject the conversion, but he can also approve it with conditions. In theory, that third option could incorporate guardrails that address at least some of the skeptics’ concerns.

Donelon is not running for reelection and has expressed a desire to issue his decision before leaving office. As a lame duck, he is probably not concerned about political pressure, says Jan Moller, who directs the Louisiana Budget Project, which focuses on how public policy affects low- and moderate-income families.

Along with addressing the potential for price increases, Moller’s organization wants to ensure the foundation truly serves the public interest and does not get involved in politics, and he’s happy the approval process is slowing down. In other states where this has happened, lawmakers have tried to have some oversight over the foundation, he says. This process is only going to happen once, he notes, so it’s important to get it right.

OBJECTIONS NOTED

A brief primer on some of the objections skeptics have raised about the potential sale of Blue Cross Blue and Blue Shield of Louisiana to Elevance.