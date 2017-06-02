Roll-back of Cuba policies will hurt Louisiana’s economy, report says

File photo

With President Donald Trump reportedly poised to reverse Obama-era policies aimed at normalizing U.S.-Cuba relations, a coalition of business groups and economists warns Louisiana would be disproportionately be affected by new regulations on travel and trade to the island nation.

A new report from the Engage Cuba Louisiana State Council says the reversal of former President Barack Obama’s Cuba policies would cost the U.S. economy $6.6 billion and 12,295 jobs over the next four years—and that’s not counting the hit U.S. agriculture would take. When agriculture is factored in, the potential losses rise to $8.1 billion and 14,500 jobs.

“Louisiana would be disproportionately affected by a roll back of Cuba policy given its deep water ports and reliance on agriculture, manufacturing and shipping industries,” the coalition says in a prepared statement.

Daily Report has the full story.