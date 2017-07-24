LSU graduates dive into the investment pool with launch of portfolio management firm

At Booth-Laird Investments, Jonathan Booth, left, serves as the “numbers guy,” while Kevin Laird serves as a sounding board for investment decisions. Since founding the firm in 2007, the LSU graduates have found success by incorporating a unique approach to pooling investors’ money to invest as a single portfolio. (Photo by Don Kadair)



The fortuitous purchase of some McDonald’s Corp. stock forever altered Jonathan Booth’s life at just 11 years of age. His uncle, a CPA, gave the shares to him as a gift, then made a tradition of purchasing additional shares every birthday and Christmas.

“He really opened me up to it at a young age,” Booth says. “When I was 19, he took me to the Berkshire Hathaway annual stockholders meeting—that’s like Woodstock for capitalists.”

From that experience, Booth’s love of finance was borne. He went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting at LSU, and passed the CPA exam with one of the 10 best scores in the U.S.

Later, he met his business partner, the equally qualified Kevin Laird, while working for accounting firm KPMG, and the two formed Booth-Laird Investment Partnership in 2007. Today, the portfolio management company is earning accolades for its unique approach to pooling investors’ money to invest as a single portfolio, as it focuses on long-term capital growth through in-depth research, disciplined investing and strong relationships.

With a minimum buy-in of $100,000, Booth-Laird is not your typical portfolio manager.

“We’re not sitting down and asking about your risk profile, your goals and that sort of stuff,” Booth says. “That’s not what we do. We are a private investment partnership and we pool people’s money to invest in the stocks that we see fit. We limit ourselves to our 10 to 20 best ideas.”

Booth and Laird each bring their own strengths to the table. Booth is the “numbers guy,” while Laird puts a face on the firm and serves as a sounding board for investment decisions.

“Basically, what I do all day, every day is analyze stocks,” Booth says. “I write up my analysis and pitch it to him. I must convince him that it’s a good idea and that we should invest in it. He has a great mind for business.”

“For one week every half a year or so I’ll tell Kevin I’m taking the phone off the hook and I’m not going to check email. I’m just going to go in my quiet room and read … and it’s not on any specific company that we’re invested in or interested in at that exact moment. Sometimes you have to pull back and look at the forest and stop paying attention to individual trees. It allows me to refocus on the bigger picture and look at new ideas.” —Jonathan Booth, on his “think week” ritual

The duo’s highly selective process has helped them avoid some costly mistakes in the last nine years, and given them a pretty high batting average on returns. Out of roughly 50 investments, Booth says they’ve only lost money a handful of times. Sometimes, that means Booth-Laird must walk away from an investment. They once spent an entire month analyzing online travel agencies, but ultimately chose to walk because they weren’t confident in the industry’s future.

“We’ll go weeks or months without making a single trade in the market,” Booth says. “If we can find two to three new ideas a year we’re in great shape.”

Booth and Laird’s somewhat unorthodox approach to investing remains cognizant of the emotional side of investing, along with its pitfalls.

“That’s where you understand your own cognitive biases and have a longer-term viewpoint,” Booth says. “They call it behavioral finance, which comprises all of the different things that can influence your thinking. Essentially, it’s about overcoming behavioral bias that might interfere with investment decisions, and not letting pride get in the way.”

Booth is also a true believer in setting aside a “think week,” a tactic also employed by billionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates.

“During that time, a large part of my day will be spent just thinking,” he says. “For one week every half a year or so I’ll tell Kevin I’m taking the phone off the hook and I’m not going to check email. I’m just going to go in my quiet room and read … and it’s not on any specific company that we’re invested in or interested in at that exact moment. Sometimes you have to pull back and look at the forest and stop paying attention to individual trees. It allows me to refocus on the bigger picture and look at new ideas.”

No matter the approach, Booth-Laird’s talk of behavioral psychology and “think weeks” would be meaningless if the firm didn’t generate a healthy return for its clients.

“Their track record speaks for itself; they’ve done a great job,” says Jeff Ferguson, chief operating officer at Delta Oil Tools in Vidalia and a Booth-Laird client for four years. “One of the things that drew me to them is the small size of their portfolio. There are only about five, six or seven different stocks. It’s easier to keep up with knowing what we’re investing in, why we’re investing in it. They’re also great at explaining why we’re investing in a particular stock. It gives you a higher comfort level and a lot more transparency.”

Ferguson is equally impressed by the firm’s hands-on approach.

“When I call, I’m talking to the person who is making the investment decisions,” he says, “so I feel I have more control.”

Matthew Devall, chief financial officer with Devall Towing & Boat Services Inc. in Sulphur has been a Booth-Laird customer for the last five years.

“What I like in John and Kevin is that they are young and hungry,” he says. “I really like the combination. I’m a young guy, too, and I wasn’t looking for someone like Edward Jones where I just pay them a fee. I had one bad year, but going into this type of fund you have to expect that. At other times, I’ve seen returns as high as 30 percent.”

The Booth-Laird team says it relies upon the “circle of competence” theory used by Warren Buffett as a way to focus investors in areas they know best.

“One’s circle of competence is the sphere of what you are and what you understand really well. You need to stay inside that sphere,” Booth says. “As such, we also ask a lot of questions: ‘Can I get a good understanding of how the competitive landscape is going to look 10 years from now? What are the growth characteristics? What are the risks?’ Without that, you run the risk of getting into something you don’t understand. You can lose a lot of money that way.”