North Baton Rouge ER opening Wednesday; New OLOL Mid City clinic likely won’t happen before 2021

Officials with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center are preparing for Wednesday’s grand opening of the long-awaited north Baton Rouge emergency room on Airline Highway, which is expected to see upwards of 10,000 patients a year.

Though the 8,000-square-foot, freestanding emergency room will not be able to treat patients with the most severe emergencies, the facility—which is adjacent to the OLOL-LSU Health North Clinic and Urgent Care—is expected to provide badly needed healthcare access to the north Baton Rouge population, which has been without an emergency room since Earl K. Long Charity Hospital closed in 2013.

The opening is not only a win for the community in north Baton Rouge but also for Gov. John Bel Edwards, whose administration began working almost immediately after taking office in 2016 to make the deal happen.

