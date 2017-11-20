How much will your property taxes increase if Baton Rouge police salary hike is approved?

If you own a $200,000 home in Baton Rouge you’d pay an extra $160 in property taxes each year under the proposed 8-mill tax to raise police salaries, according to data from the city-parish Finance Department.

The tax increase, if approved, would only be levied on homes inside the city limits and homeowners would not be able to apply the homestead exemption to it.

For those with a property worth $50,000, the tax increase would amount to an extra $40 per year; while those with a $250,000 home would pay $200 more (See below for a chart with further details).

The only other property tax dedicated to the Baton Rouge Police Department is 0.87-mill “three-platoon tax” that has been levied for decades. The vast majority of BRPD’s $90 million annual budget comes from the city-parish general fund.

The proposed tax, introduced by Metro Councilman Matt Watson, would be used solely for city police pay raises. He says the measure is designed to bump up starting salaries to make it easier for BRPD to hire and retain new officers, and says other officers who have been with the force longer would also see bumps in pay. It is not yet clear how much the pay raises would amount to.

