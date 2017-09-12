If Metro Council votes to support roads tax, CRISIS board will weigh in next week

CRISIS, the industry-led group that pushed unsuccessfully last year for a statewide gasoline tax to help fund badly needed highway and bridge projects, will meet next week to decide whether to lobby for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s proposed 5-mill property tax to support road and traffic improvement projects.

That’s provided, of course, that the Metro Council approves putting the measure on the November ballot at its meeting Wednesday afternoon,

While it’s not at all clear the council will even allow the measure to go before voters, CRISIS Executive Director Scott Kirkpatrick says his group is encouraged by what it has seen so far of Broome’s Better Transportation and Roads plan.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the (CRISIS) board because I don’t know what they’re going to do,” Kirkpatrick says. “But I can tell you we’ve been visiting with mayor’s staff and we’ve been encouraged by what we’ve seen, specifically, the smart city elements in the plan—the light synchronization.”

