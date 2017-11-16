Metro Council members propose 8-mill property tax for police salaries

Several Metro Council members are backing a proposed 8-mill property tax that would fund increased salaries for Baton Rouge Police Department officers.

The tax would only apply to those owning property within the city limits, and would raise a net $14.9 million per year to the city, according to Marsha Hanlon, director of the city-parish finance department. It would apply to all homes and businesses within the city limits, including property owners taking the homestead exemption, Hanlon says.

Councilman Matt Watson, who is leading the effort, says Baton Rouge’s low starting salaries and the alarming number of murders this year sparked the move. If the tax passes, starting salaries for city police would increase from around $32,900 per year to over $40,000, he says.

Watson says around 60% of his district is geographically within the city limits, but he doesn’t know what percentage of his constituents would pay the tax.

“If we’re going to expect 21st Century policing in this community we ought to bring their pay into the 21st Century as well,” he says. “When you’re going to go out and try to recruit people and you start at $32,000, you’re at a disadvantage.”

