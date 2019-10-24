Entrepreneur: Lisa Boudreaux-Lecoq

SETTING THE TABLE

Twenty three years ago, Lisa Boudreaux-Lecoq started her career in the bustling restaurant industry as a waitress on a catering staff. Over the years, she worked at several Baton Rouge staples, like French Market Bistro and Sammy’s Grill. She decided to strike out on her own three years ago, drawing on past compliments for menu creation, presentation and staff training. “I was bringing so much to the table, and spending all this time away from my family. I took a chance on myself and said some prayers.”

BLENDING SEASONINGS

Boudreaux-Lecoq started her catering company, The Gilded Artichoke Catering Co., by leasing a kitchen at a local country club. Initially, she took jobs she could cook and prepare on her own, leaning on friends and former coworkers to help service parties. As the parties grew, she began hiring, and currently leads a staff of 10. “In the beginning, you’re hungry and you take whatever job you can get.” Sometimes the customer will tell her how to grow your business, but Boudreaux-Lecoq says she hasn’t ventured far from her original vision: serving beautifully crafted cuisine in a customized approach. “We create memories through food. Not only should the food be beautifully crafted and taste good, but every customer should have a fabulous experience.”

DINNER IS SERVED

Last summer, she purchased a building in Zachary and after nine months of renovations, she now operates out a kitchen in the rear, renting out a front room for intimate gatherings. In the future, she’d like to offer private chef services, catering “destination” events out of the Capital Region, and possibly open a second location in Baton Rouge or out-of-state, in Colorado or Oregon. “I like to embrace the community with what I do. The memories are what we are helping create because after people go home from an event, it’s those memories that will stick with them forever.”